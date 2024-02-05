Jharkhand floor test today: Champai govt confident of win, ex-CM Soren to cast vote

A floor test in the Indian state of Jharkhand will take place on Monday (Feb 5) with Chief Minister Champai Soren's government confident of a win. Former chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), will cast his vote in the floor test. Champai Soren became the CM last week following political upheaval in the state.

In the Jharkhand assembly, the INDIA alliance has 47 seats while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 32 seats. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is part of the INDIA, has 28 seats. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test, a report by the news agency ANI said.

Earlier, the Champai Soren government had said that it was confident of victory in the floor test.

Here's a look at the top updates:

> The floor test will take place at 11 am on Monday. Ahead of the test, authorities have imposed Section 144 near the Jharkhand legislative assembly in Ranchi.

> Earlier, the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand had shifted its MLAs to a resort in Hyderabad to prevent poaching. The MLAs returned to Ranchi on Sunday.

> On the MLAs being shifted to Hyderabad, JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom told ANI, "What was the need to go there (Hyderabad)? If we are united then we should stay here..." #WATCH | Jharkhand: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says, "We have a majority in the 81-seat Assembly...Even Hemant Soren has been given permission by the special court. This is ED's conspiracy. We will win the floor test. It is clear from the start that the Modi government has… pic.twitter.com/K5kEEM4N0G — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024 × > Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday that the INDIA bloc will win the floor test, pointing out that it has a majority in the assembly.

> "Even Hemant Soren has been given permission by the special court. This is ED's conspiracy. We will win the floor test. It is clear from the start that the Modi government has been misusing the ED, CBI & Income Tax department against the INDIA alliance members. They are no longer independent institutions...," Ramesh said.

> Reacting to the floor test, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said that the state's people have been left at their own mercy. "Whatsoever the result of the confidence motion, one thing is clear that Jharkhand has lost. The way Jharkhand was humiliated in front of the national and international community is absolutely shocking."

> "A CM was a fugitive on the run for 40 hours without any trace, without any contact with the top officials of the state. The people of the state were left at their own mercy and the way the CM was accused of Rs 70,000 crore corruption, he had to step down, he was then arrested...," Deo said.