Australian writer Yang Hengjun given suspended death sentence in China

Australian writer Yang Hengjun a suspended death, who was accused of espionage by China, was given a suspended death sentence by a court in Beijing on Monday (Feb 5). According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Sydney-based scholar Feng Chongyi said the court delivered a suspended death sentence that would convert to life imprisonment after two years.

Chongyi said the verdict was relayed to him by Yang's family in court. Congyi added this was a serious case of injustice and that Yang denied the charges. He urged the Australian government to seek medical parole for the writer.