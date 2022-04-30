Morning news brief: US lashes out at Putin, Bezos loses billions, more new

New Delhi Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 09:54 AM(IST)

Morning brief Photograph:( WION Web Team )

'Cruelty and depravity': US blasts Putin as Russia carries out airstrikes against Kyiv

Britain said it would send war crime investigators to Ukraine next month to probe alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops.

Jeff Bezos loses billions as Amazon shares slump; Wall Street tumbles

Bezos owns 11 per cent shares in Amazon and has reportedly lost $40 billion in net worth since the beginning of 2021.

Ukraine conflict: Russia is 'behind schedule' in Donbas, says Pentagon official

Stiff resistance from Ukrainian soldiers and Russia's failure to capture Kyiv resulted in "slow and uneven progress" in Donbas, said the official.

Canada: Incident at military college claims lives of four cadets 

The four cadets were travelling in a car that entered a water body on the campus at Point Frederick

US GDP shrinks by 1.4% in first quarter

