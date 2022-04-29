Former Germany tennis champion Boris Becker gets 2-year-long jail sentence in UK bankruptcy case

In a massive blow, ex-Germany tennis champion Boris Becker has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison by a London court on Friday (April 29). It seemed inevitable after the veteran tennis star was involved in a huge controversy, for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after being declared bankrupt.

Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain's Insolvency Act, which included failing to disclose and remove significant assets in the aftermath of a bankruptcy trial.

The case came out in the open on Becker's bankruptcy in June 2017, in the wake of an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his luxury estate in Mallorca, Spain.

In what might surprise many, Judge Deborah Taylor revealed that the former tennis sensation displayed no remorse or acceptance of guilt post the judgment.

Earlier in April 2022, after about two weeks of hearing evidence, jurors found Becker guilty of removal of the property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt. As a result, he was acquitted on a further 20 charges. It led to nine counts of failing to give away his tennis trophies and medals, including two from Wimbledon.

For the unversed, the 54-year-old German is a former world number one. At 17, he clinched his first Grand Slam title and went on to add five more major trophies (comprising three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Opens, and one US Open) to his cabinet.

Becker remains the first male tennis player to appear in as many as a whopping seven Wimbledon finals, still at par with Pete Sampras and Novak Djokovic, however, Roger Federer leads the list (12). Post his retirement, he has donned various unique roles but his most noteworthy one came as a coach of Serbian star Novak Djokovic for a period of three years.