US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday (June 3) said that a trade deal soon with India could be finalised “in the not-too-distant future”, adding that talks are in a “very, very good place.” However, US also highlighted the “Russia factor” amid trade talks.

DMK leader Kanimozhi, who is leading India's all-party delegation on exposing Pakistan-based terrorism, was asked about the ongoing language row during the delegation's visit to Spain.

'You buy your military gear from Russia...': US Commerce Secy highlights issues in trade talks with India, expresses optimism on possible deal

'Unity in diversity is our...': In Spain, Kanimozhi's sharp response to DMK vs Centre's national language row - Video

DMK leader Kanimozhi, who is leading India's all-party delegation on exposing Pakistan-based terrorism, was asked about the ongoing language row during the delegation's visit to Spain. Kanimozhi's responded sharply stating that India's national language is "unity in diversity." Her response had been lauded by all and video of the press conference has gone viral.

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Greece, tremors felt in Turkey; 7 hurt while fleeing in panic

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale affected the Dodecanese Islands region of Greece on Tuesday. The seismic event occurred close to the Turkish border, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 68 km (42 miles), the EMSC confirmed.

IPL 2025 final, RCB vs PBKS Preview: New champion in waiting as Bengaluru-Punjab square off in Ahmedabad

A new Indian Premier League (IPL) champion will be crowned on Tuesday (June 3) as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash.

Ukraine's recent audacious drone attack has raised a critical question: Why did Russia fail to detect the attack?