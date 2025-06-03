DMK leader Kanimozhi, who is leading India's all-party delegation on exposing Pakistan-based terrorism, was asked about the ongoing language row during the delegation's visit to Spain. Kanimozhi's responded sharply stating that India's national language is "unity in diversity." Her response had been lauded by all and video of the press conference has gone viral.

"You wanted to know about the national language…I think the national language is unity in diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today..," Kanimozhi said.

DMK and Centre are embroiled in a language row after BJP-led Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) introduced a three-language policy in which Hindi becomes mandatory for all states. The Tamil Nadu government led by DMK has called it an attack on federalism and an imposition of Hindi.



Kanimozhi's delegation includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

Hers is among the seven multi-party groups that has been assigned to visit 33 global capitals to engage and expose Pakistan's terror links in the world. Kanimozhi's delegation visit include Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

Stating that the delegations around the world have been able to expose the Pakistan-sponsored terror, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “...There is a difference between the terror attacks in India and many other countries. In India, it is sponsored by a country...We have been able to explain that difference. Our government and Prime Minister have clearly stated that we are no longer prepared to distinguish between nations which sponsor terrorism and terror groups.”