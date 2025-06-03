'You buy your military gear from Russia...': US Commerce Secy highlights issues in trade talks with India, expresses optimism on possible deal

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday (June 3) said that a trade deal soon with India could be finalised “in the not-too-distant future”, adding that talks are in a “very, very good place.” Lutnick added that India is among the countries that approached the United States earlier to avoid tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump. He said that he's a “great fan of India” and highlighted that New Delhi is “specifically” addressing Trump's trade concerns. Lutnick expressed his disappointment with India buying its military gear from Russia and said that it has "rubbed the United States the wrong way.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, DC, Lutnick said, “I think to be in a very, very good place, and you should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not-too-distant future.”

Explaining the issues between India and United States on trade, Lutnick added, "There were certain things that the Indian government did that generally rubbed the United States the wrong way. For instance, you generally buy your military gear from Russia. That's a way to kind of get under the skin of America if you're going to buy your armaments from Russia. I think India starting to move towards buying military equipment from the United States, which then goes a long way. "

“The President calls that out directly and specifically, and the Indian government is addressing it specifically,” he added.

Lutnick highlights the relationship between Modi and Trump

Lutnick highlighted the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump calling them only leaders of the world who were democratically elected. "President Donald Trump is the only person in our administration elected by the full United States of America and so does PM Modi in India - if you think about the world, how many other leaders actually elected by their country very, very rare, so that connection is pretty unique because it's rare. So their relationship is very strong and very positive. That gives me an easy path to trade negotiations because we start from a very positive place..," said the US Secretary of Commerce.

Lutnick added, “President Trump is going to make sure he takes care of India, who he deeply, deeply admires and respects, and we are going to have a great, great relationship together.”

Earlier, the Trump administration claimed that it used trade and tariffs to stop the fight between India and Pakistan that ensued after Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attacks. India's MEA categorically rejected the mention of trade in talks about the fighting with the US. India has also said that the ceasefire understanding between the two countries was achieved bilaterally and no third-party mediation was involved, refuting the claims made by Trump.