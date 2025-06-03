/Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Greece, tremors felt in Turkey; 7 hurt while fleeing in panic

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale affected the Dodecanese Islands region of Greece on Tuesday. The seismic event occurred close to the Turkish border, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 68 km (42 miles), the EMSC confirmed.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Mediterranean coastal town of Marmaris early Tuesday, according to Turkey’s disaster management agency. Seven people were injured while trying to flee their homes, some even jumped from windows or balconies, Marmaris governor Idris Akbiyik said. There were no immediate reports of serious structural damage.