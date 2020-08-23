Morning news brief: US House votes to block Postal reforms, global COVID deaths top 800,000 and more

Mexican reporter's killer jailed for 50 years in rare judgment

The sentence of Juan Carlos Moreno, also known as "El Larry," was announced by the state prosecutor's office Saturday.

US House approves bill to send $25 billion to Postal Service and block policy changes

The Saturday bill was passed 257-150, largely along party lines, with Democrats supporting it -- defying President Donald Trump.

New Zealand mosque survivors to face gunman at sentencing

New Zealand mosque shooting survivors, and family or friends of the victims have been allowed to come to the court this week and face the gunman during his sentencing on Monday.

World coronavirus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

Western Europe, particularly Spain, Italy Germany and France, has been enduring infection levels not seen in many months, sparking fears of a fully-fledged second wave.

Pakistan increases curbs on terror groups to avoid FATF blacklist