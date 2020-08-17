Morning news brief: US elections, Coronavirus, and more

'They're going to engage in lies': Kamala Harris on Trump's birther remarks





The incumbent US president, in his campaign tirade against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, had amplified the theory about the latter's running mate that critics decry as racist.



In pictures: Belarusian women dressed in white protest against corrupt leadership

Saudi Arabia appoints ten women in senior roles in holy mosques



The women were appointed in the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina across various departments, including administrative and technical, according to statement released by the general presidency for the affairs of the two holy mosques.

US: At least 18 people shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police



Police officers found 21-year-old Antonio Blair with gunshots wounds when they reached at the Avondale neighborhood around 12:30 am. He was taken to University Hospital and died there, they said.

