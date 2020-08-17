US: At least 18 people shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police

At least 18 people were shot, including four killed, as gunfire erupted in several places around the city overnight, authorities said Sunday.

The first shooting took place in Walnut Hills around 12 am on Lincoln and Gilbert avenues. Police said three people were shot. There is no word on their conditions.

The second shooting took place around 12:34 am when four people were shot on Chalfonte Avenue in Avondale.

First responders found one victim at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, Antonio Blair, 21, was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Three other gunshot victims were taken to University Hospital via private conveyance. Their identities are not being released, police said.

