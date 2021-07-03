Morning News Brief: US drops sanctions on three Iranians, Arctic sea loses ice, and more

Morning news brief: In this newsletter, we bring to you the largest news stories of the morning. The US Treasury said on Friday it removed sanctions on three Iranians but said this did not reflect a change in its sanctions policy toward Iran. American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan. Nearly 200 businesses were urged to shut down servers to avoid a ransomware attack after a computing network management tool by Kaseya came under a cyberattack.

US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks

The US Treasury said on Friday it removed sanctions on three Iranians but said this did not reflect a change in its sanctions policy toward Iran and had nothing to do with talks on restoring US and Iranian compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Era ends, uncertainty looms as US forces quit main Afghanistan base

American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, leaving behind a piece of the World Trade Center they buried 20 years ago in a country that could descend into civil war without them.

Cyberattack targets 200 businesses before Independence Day weekend

Nearly 200 businesses were urged to shut down servers to avoid a ransomware attack after a computing network management tool by Kaseya came under a cyberattack on Friday.

Arctic sea loses more ice, here is all you need to know

Recent figures from the US space agency, NASA, suggest that the loss of the minimum Arctic sea-ice extent is in the region of 13.1% per decade, based on the 1981 to 2010 average.

Venezuelan police detain head of human rights group

Police arrested Javier Tarazona, director of Venezuelan human rights non-governmental group FundaRedes, two days after he held a news conference in Caracas alleging links between members of the government and illegal armed groups from Colombia.

