Morning News Brief: US death toll, COVID-19 scare at sea and more!

US records highest single-day death toll due to coronavirus at 884

The death toll due to coronavirus in the United States touched a new single-day high with 884 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 live tracker.

Coronavirus scare looms larger as danger lurks at sea

When the governments all over the world have been able to stem the growth of the novel coronavirus to an extent by taking stringent measures, danger, or rather death, continues to lurk at sea.

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer 'devasted' after Wimbledon cancellation

The tennis maestro was "devastated" after the news, as the 38-year-old is running out of options as his prolific career is on its last stages.

'Sailors do not need to die': US warship captain reports coronavirus cases in Guam

A captain of US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt has told authorities that coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably through the battleship.

