Italy mourns coronavirus victims as death toll rises above 12,000

The coronavirus death toll in Italy has risen above 12,000. The death toll on Tuesday alone was 837, raising the tally to 12,428 since the pandemic first broke out in northern Italy on February 21.

The overall number -- combining active cases, deaths, and recoveries -- climbed to 105,792, up from a total of 101,739 on Monday. There were 2,107 new active coronavirus infections compared to Monday, bringing the nationwide total to 77,635 cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of those infected, 28,192 are hospitalised, 4,023 are in intensive care and 45,420 are isolated at home. On Tuesday, there were 1,109 additional recoveries compared to Monday, bringing that total to 15,729.

To this end, Italy on Tuesday observed a minute of silence for these victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flags flew at half-mast throughout the country as Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the cabinet led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, both houses of Parliament, mayors from north to south, public broadcaster RAI, and the Vatican observed a minute of silence at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, mourning the victims and showing solidarity with doctors and nurses fighting the pandemic.

The move was initiated by the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI).

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked US President Donald Trump for announcing that he would send "100 million US dollars` worth of medical supplies" to Italy.

Also on Tuesday, the Civil Protection Department said Russia has sent 14 military planes to Italy with 60 tonnes of medical equipment as well as doctors, nurses, virologists, anesthesiologists, sanitation experts, and interpreters over the past week.

