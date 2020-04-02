Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer 'devasted' after Wimbledon cancellation

Sporting events across the globe have come to a halt as the accelerated coronavirus outbreak continues. Its new victim is the Wimbledon Championship, the tennis Grand Slam is cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer took to Twitter to share his feelings after learning about the cancellation of London tournament.

The tennis maestro was "devastated" after the news, as the 38-year-old is running out of options as his prolific career is on its later stages.

The All England Club announced after an emergency meeting that the event it refers to simply as The Championships is being scrapped for 2020. Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the club's grass courts on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12.

Instead, the next edition of the tournament will be June 28 to July 11, 2021. The tournament was first held in 1877 and has been contested every year since, except two stretches: from 1915-18 because of World War I, and from 1940-45 because of World War II.

The world number 4 will be expected to be in the tournament next year. Many tennis tournaments such as the ATP tour and the French Open have been postponed.

Earlier, Roger Federer took to Twitter on Wednesday saying that he and his wife Mika have donated one million Swiss Francs to help the helpless families in Switzerland amid coronavirus pandemic.

One million Swiss Francs sums up to nearly Rs 7 crores, Federer donated this amount because "nobody should be left behind" during the crisis the world is facing