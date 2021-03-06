Morning news brief: US condemns China's 'direct attack', blast in Somalia, and more

US on Saturday condemned China's fresh moves to tighten control over Hong Kong as a 'direct attack' on its autonomy. China has introduced legislation in its rubber-stamp parliament that will allow it to vet candidates that take part in elections in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, a suicide car bomb killed at least 20 in Somalian capital. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

China's moves against Hong Kong 'direct attack' on autonomy: US





In yet another indication of it wanting to tighten control on Hong Kong, China introduced legislation to vet all election candidates in Hong Kong

At least 20 killed by suicide car bomb in Somalian capital





The blast sent plumes of smoke into the sky and triggered gunfire, witnesses and state-owned media reported

UK finds missing case of Brazil variant, claims no sign it has spread





English health authorities have tracked down a previously-unidentified person who tested positive for a variant of COVID-19 first identified in northern Brazil, and said there were no signs the person had spread the virus

As Democrats in US Senate reach compromise, Biden's new coronavirus bill back on track





The deal will actually scale down the intensity of unemployment benefits that were put forward in the version of bill which passed the House of Representatives last week

