China's moves against Hong Kong 'direct attack' on autonomy: US

US on Friday condemned China's fresh moves against Hong Kong a direct attack on its autonomy. In yet another indication of it wanting to tighten control on Hong Kong, China introduced legislation to vet all election candidates in Hong Kong. The legislation was introduced at the opening of the nation's rubber-stamp parliament in Beijing. This is a part of China's efforts to ensure a "patriotic" government in the city following huge democracy rallies in 2019

The proposed measures "are a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy, Hong Kong's freedoms and the democratic processes," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

He said that the move violated Hong Kong's Basic Law that took effect in 1997 when Britain handed over the financial hub to China.

"If implemented, these measures would drastically undermine Hong Kong democratic institutions and they run directly counter to the Basic Law's clear acknowledgment that Hong Kong elections should progress towards universal suffrage," Price said.

"We call on the PRC to uphold its international obligations and commitments and to act consistently with Hong Kong's Basic Law," he said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"The United States stands together with the people of Hong Kong... who are seeking nothing more than the universal rights... which they are owed."

