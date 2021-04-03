Morning news brief: US Capitol attack, Biden reverses Trump's sanctions, and more

Police and members of the National Guard block a street near the US Capitol on April 2, 2021, after a vehicle drove into US Capitol police officers in Washington, DC Photograph:( AFP )
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
A little after three months of the deadly Capitol riot, another attack took place at the US Capitol building leaving one officer dead and another injured. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has decided to lift sanctions on top Hague prosecutor.
Click on headlines to read more
Officer killed, another injured in US Capitol car-ramming attack
A US Capitol police officer succumbed to his injuries, while a second remained injured after a vehicle rammed through security and crashed into a barrier at the Washington complex.
Biden lifts Trump sanctions on top Hague prosecutor, seeks cooperation
With this, Biden is trying to resolve an intense disagreement with European allies as the new administration seeks a more cooperative approach.
IMF approves $2.3 billion aid package for Kenya amid coronavirus crisis
The funds will be divided over a period of 38 months, starting with an immediate disbursement of nearly $307.5 million “usable for budget support”.
US confirms will join Iran Nuclear deal meet