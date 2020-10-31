Morning news brief: Updates on US election, Karabakh conflict, and more

Biden and Trump campaign in heartland states in US election finale

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Friday had the dais to himself as he and the incumbent US president, Donald Trump, sparred over American Midwest in the run up to the November 3 vote | READ MORE

US judge blocks Trump bid to ban TikTok

A US federal judge has issued an injunction temporarily blocking an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at banning TikTok, throwing up a legal roadblock ahead of a November 12 deadline | READ MORE

El Salvador landslide kills seven; over 30 missing

A landslide sparked by heavy rains has killed at least seven people in El Salvador and more than 30 more are suspected missing under a deluge of mud | READ MORE

No fresh ceasefire commitment from Armenia, Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan failed to reach agreement on a fresh ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during talks in Geneva Friday. They, however, vowed to now target civilians | READ MORE

Trump 'moves' his election night party to the White House

United States President Donald Trump Friday has said he would want to relocate his campaign’s election night party to the White House "or another venue" if the coronavirus restrictions in Washington, prevent him from holding the event at his Pennsylvania Avenue hotel | READ MORE

Journalist murdered in Mexico, sixth this year

A journalist has been shot dead in crime-ridden northern Mexico, authorities said Friday, the sixth such murder this year in one of the world's most dangerous countries for reporters | READ MORE

Canada extends international travellers ban

Canada has extended a restriction on non-essential international entries until the end of November as Covid-19 cases rise in the region | READ MORE

Kamala Harris urges voters to vote in large numbers; bring change at White House

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has urged the Americans to come out and vote in large numbers to bring a change at the White House | READ MORE