El Salvador landslide kills seven; over 30 missing

A landslide sparked by heavy rains has killed at least seven people in El Salvador and more than 30 more are suspected missing under a deluge of mud.

Authorities said there were two children among the seven dead.

The slide occurred Thursday night when earth from the upper part of the San Salvador volcano was set in motion, sweeping up trees and homes along a nearly 2-mile (3-kilometre) course some 12 miles (20 kilometres) north of the capital.

El Salvador’s Civil Protection Agency said the landslide had carved a route approximately 4 km in length through Los Angelitos, sweeping mud, rocks and tree trunks in its path.

Defense Minister Rene Francis Merino Monroy tweeted photographs from the site showing soldiers with a sniffer dog working alongside fire crews and civilians to try to unearth survivors in the early hours of the morning.

Interior Minister Mario Duran called the situation “difficult” and said around 35 people were buried in the slide.