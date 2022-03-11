Morning news brief: UNSC discussion, Ukraine needs surface-to-air missiles, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

UNSC to discuss Russian claim of US-backed biowarfare labs in Ukraine

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict deepening with every hour, the fight seems to have reached the UN Security Council. On Friday, the forum, UNSC, will discuss what Russia claims are "the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine."

Ukraine needs surface-to-air missiles, not fighter jets: US

In a statement on Thursday, the US State Department rejected proposals to send MiG fighter jets to Ukraine via an American base, saying that ground-based weapons would be more effective against Russian invasion.

Facebook allows calls for violence and death against 'Russian invaders'

In response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Facebook has temporarily relaxed its ban on violent speech, allowing statements such as "death to Russian invaders" but not credible threats against civilians.

Ukraine crisis: Satellite images show Russian military convoy northwest of Kyiv has 'dispersed, redeployed'

The latest satellite images, taken on Thursday (March 10), released by a private US company indicate that a large Russian military convoy, which was last seen northwest of Kyiv, has largely dispersed and redeployed.