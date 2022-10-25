Morning news brief: 'Unite or die', says Sunak, Indonesia boat fire and more

With only formalities remaining for Rishi Sunak to be crowned the UK prime minister, the Tory leader has sent a rather clear message to his partymen. In other news, an Indonesian boat fire at sea has killed 14, including children.

Click on headlines to read more:

Rishi Sunak urges Conservative Party members to ‘unite or die’ ahead of becoming UK PM

Rishi Sunak is all set to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and he has urged the Conservative Party to “unite or die” amid growing dissent over inflation and fuel prices. With Liz Truss lasting just 44 days in office following criticism over the underfunded tax cuts introduced in her first mini-budget, Sunak told party members that “policies not personalities” will win elections for them.

Indonesia ferry fire leaves 14 dead, rescue operations on

A rescue official said that an Indonesian boat fire at sea killed 14, including children. Videos released by the local search and rescue agency showed rescuers pulling people, include an infant and children from the sea.

Security forces fire teargas as girls clash with staff at school in Iran

The tensions in Iran continued on Monday as the security forces fired teargas at a girls’ school in Tehran following clashes between the students and staff. The clashes began when the staff tried to inspect the mobile phones carried by the students amid the ongoing protests over Mahsa Amini’s death.

Climate protesters smear chocolate cake on wax statue of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds

Four supporters of the anti-fossil fuel group Just Stop Oil were arrested for being party to the act of smearing chocolate cake on King Charles III's wax statue at Madame Tussauds, London Monday.

WATCH | 250 German & Estonian soldiers run joint NATO drills in Estonia

The war continues unabated in Ukraine, NATO is looking very keenly at its Eastern Flank as part of the Baltic Tiger exercises. Nearly about 250 German and Estonian soldiers run a joint NATO exercise in Estonia.