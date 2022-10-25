Climate protesters smear chocolate cake on wax statue of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds

Four supporters of the anti-fossil fuel group Just Stop Oil were arrested for being party to the act of smearing chocolate cake on King Charles III's wax statue at Madame Tussauds, London Monday.

A video shared on the group's Twitter page shows two of them reaching the podium and removing their black clothes to reveal "Just Stop Oil" T-shirts underneath. They then go on to throw cake on the statue and tell people that it is "time for action".

"We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10:50hrs," London's Metropolitan Police said in a tweet on Monday."

"Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident."

Just Stop Oil later said that the duo was "demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents."

Monday's incident is one of many such acts witnessed in the past few weeks. Earlier, two supporters of the same group had climbed the Queen Elizabeth II bridge in London demanding reduction of oil production. Prior to that, the group's activists threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London's National Gallery.

Britain's Public and Commercial Services Union, a body that represents workers from the arts and culture sector, had later said that they understand the concerns of these activists, but "attacking our shared national heritage is not a constructive way to achieve these aims."

Similar incidents have happened across Europe recently. On Sunday, climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at the Claude Monet's "Haystacks" painting at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany.

In a press release, the anti-fossil fuel campaign Last Generation asked, "What is more valuable, art or life?"

(With inputs from agencies)