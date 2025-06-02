/Morning news brief: Ukraine’s Operation Spider Web stuns Russia; Man throws cocktail bombs on pro-Israel protest, and more

Ukraine’s drone strike targeting multiple airbases deep inside Russian territory. In other news, a 45-year-old man identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly bombed people and killed at least six in US' Colorado.



In India, ruling party, BJP, denies reports on using Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh as its faces for a women-centric political campaign.

Ukraine’s Operation Spider Web stuns Russia, bears similarities to Israel’s pager attack on Hezbollah



Ukraine’s drone strike targeting multiple airbases deep inside Russian territory simultaneously on Sunday, June 1, is an unprecedented attack by Kyiv in the over three years of the war that started in February 2022.

Colorado Molotov Attack: Who is Mohamed Sabry Soliman, pro-Palestine suspect who was granted visa by Biden admin?



A 45-year-old man identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly bombed people and killed at least six in US's Colorado. The man allegedly yelled "Free Palestine" and threw a firebomb during a weekly gathering of Jewish community members. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) called the incident a "targeted terror".



Will BJP use Col Sofia Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as campaign faces? Here's what party said

Recently, multiple reports emerged that the ruling party of India, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), will use Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh as its faces for a women-centric political campaign. The reports claimed that both women officers, who led India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, will be seen for a campaign by the BJP on June 9.

'False and fabricated reports': Israel denies deadly Rafah aid centre strike that killed 31; Hamas open for fresh ceasefire talks

Israel has strongly denied claims that its forces were behind a deadly incident at a US-backed aid centre in Rafah, Gaza, where 31 people reportedly died on Sunday.

Watch | Saudi authorities crack down on unauthorised Hajj pilgrims