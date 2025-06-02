/Ukraine’s Operation Spider Web stuns Russia, bears similarities to Israel’s pager attack on Hezbollah

Ukraine’s drone strike targeting multiple Russian airbases deep inside Russian territory simultaneously on Sunday, June 1, is an unprecedented attack by Kyiv in the over three years of the war that started in February 2022.

The assault, codenamed “Operation Spider Web”, is said to have been personally overseen by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and indicates highly sophisticated intelligence and logistical planning.

Kyiv’s attack is daring and gives it a leg up after being badly pulverised by Moscow since President Donald Trump assumed charge in the White House.

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) sources said “Operation Spider Web” took one year-and-a-half to organise. The long-term planning and deception involved in it draw an eerie similarity with Israel’s pager attacks that killed and crippled Hezbollah men in Lebanon and Syria. It is likely that war historians will rank Ukraine’s Operation Spider Web somewhere along with Israel’s pager attacks.

The Russian military air bases that Ukraine targeted are hundreds of kilometres away from Kyiv, with some of them being as far as about 2,000 and 5,000 kilometres.

Sources say the SBU first smuggled the First-Person View (FPV) drones into Russia, and then followed up with mobile wooden cabins.

Once on Russian soil, the drones were hidden inside these cabins, which had been placed on trucks that were stationed at vantage positions near the airfields on target. The roofs of the cabins were remotely opened at the time of attack, allowing the drones to take off and hit the nearby airbases.

All, easier said than done.

Russia’s military assets prove vulnerable

The use of drones so close to the targets means that traditional Russian self-defence systems like S-300 / S-400 long range SAMs, and even their shorter-range counterparts, Pantsir SA-22s, did not prove effective.

It also shows a complete failure of the Russian intelligence network, as there was no warning that such an attack was coming up and could damage its prized military assets.

Moscow will henceforth be worried about the safety of its military assets even deep inside Russian territory.

Videos have emerged on social media showing drones flying off from cabins and headed to strike the military aircraft.

Ukraine has pegged the damage caused by its drone attacks at over $7 billion, which may be far-fetched, as are most claims by opposite sides in a war.

Ukraine triumphantly claims to have hit Russia’s TU-95s (the large strategic bomber known as “Bear”), TU-22M3s (supersonic long-range bomber) and A-50 (early warning and control aircraft).

Over 40 Russian aircraft hit, claims Kyiv

Kyiv claims its drones destroyed over 40 Russian aircraft, including strategic bombers and surveillance planes.

In contrast, the ‘pager attack’ on Hezbollah, known as “Operation Grim Beeper” took place in September 2024and was planned years ago, much before the onset of the Gaza War.

Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, infiltrated Hezbollah’s communication supply network and planted explosives inside pagers and walkie-talkies used by the group to avoid being tracked by tech surveillance.

These devices were remotely activated and exploded simultaneously across Lebanon and Syria, killing at least 42 people and injuring over 3,500, mostly Hezbollah members and some civilians.

Operation Grim Beeper was a significant intelligence coup for Israel as it showcased Mossad’s clever planning and deep infiltration and how it duped Hezbollah into buying thousands of rigged walkie-talkies and pagers without realising they were made in Israel.

Both operations demonstrate the evolving nature of modern warfare, where technology and intelligence play pivotal roles.

Ukraine’s drone strike exemplifies advanced logistical capabilities and the use of unmanned systems to penetrate deep into enemy territory, while Israel’s pager attack pointed out the vulnerabilities in communication systems and highlighted the potential for cyber and electronic warfare to disrupt adversary operations.

Ukraine’s operation targeted military infrastructure, while Israel's attack focused on using Hezbollah's communication network to cripple its operational effectiveness.

Both underscore the increasing importance of technological and cyber capabilities in contemporary conflicts, where sophisticated intelligence and electronic warfare strategies complement traditional military engagements.

Attack comes on the eve of Moscow-Kyiv direct talks

The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed that several military planes were hit in the drone attacks.



Ukraine’s attack comes on the eve of the second round of direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Istanbul on Monday for a ceasefire deal and eventually bring the war to end.