/Will BJP use Col Sofia Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as campaign faces? Here's what party said

Recently, multiple reports emerged that the ruling party of India, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), will use Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh as its faces for a women-centric political campaign. The reports claimed that both women officers, who led India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, will be seen for a campaign by the BJP on June 9, the completion of 11 years of the Modi government.

But, BJP refused all the claims and called the reports "fake news."

Taking to the social media platform X on Sunday (June 1), BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, “This is fake news."

“The BJP has no plans to use either Col Sofiya Qureshi or Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as campaign faces,” he wrote.



Apparently, the reports came after a statement by BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui.

“The comments made by BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui have been misconstrued. He simply made a limited point about highlighting Col Qureshi as an example of an empowered Muslim woman within the community,” Malviya said.

The role of women officers in Operation Sindoor

Both Col Qureshi and IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh gained massive attention online after their first briefing on operation Sindoor, India's retaliation attack on nine terrors sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Who is Col Sofia Qureshi?

Colonel Sofia Qureshi is a decorated officer of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals. Notably, she was lauded by the Supreme Court in 2020 in its landmark judgment allowing Permanent Commission to women officers in the Indian Army.

Earlier this week, the family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi were among the many that attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat.

"It felt great (roadshow of PM Modi). We are proud that PM Modi met us. Sofiya Qureshi is the daughter of the country, she only did her duty," Taj Mohammad, Qureshi's father said.

