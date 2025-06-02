/Colorado Molotov Attack: Who is Mohamed Sabry Soliman, pro-Palestine suspect who was granted visa by Biden admin?

A 45-year-old man identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly bombed people and killed at least six in US's Colorado. The man allegedly yelled "Free Palestine" and threw a firebomb during a weekly gathering of Jewish community members. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) called the incident a "targeted terror".

Meanwhile, Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, took to the social media platform X and wrote, "A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit."

"Suicidal migration must be fully reversed," he added.

Who is Mohamed Sabry Soliman?

As per some unconfirmed reports citing senior Department of Homeland Security sources, Soliman is an Egyptian national . He entered US on a non-immigrant visa in 2022.

As per a report by CNN, Soliman was denied a visa for US in 2005.

During the attack, Soliman was heard chanting "Free Palestine" (a pro-Palestine slogan), "How many children you killed," "We have to end Zionists," and "They are killers".

The accused was also injured during the attack and was taken to the hospital. Although, there are no charges against him so far, authorities have said they will hold Soliman “fully accountable”

What happened?



Local media, citing witnesses, reported that a man threw something resembling a homemade Molotov cocktail at the group protesting for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Six people, aged between 67 and 88, were injured in the senseless attack and were rushed to the hospital. They were all participants of 'Run for Their Lives', an American Jewish group that organises public walks to call for the immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas.

Calling the horrific attack a "targeted terror attack", FBI director Kash Patel on X said that they were "aware of and fully investigating" the attack in Boulder, Colorado.