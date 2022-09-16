Morning news brief: Ukraine claims to have found mass grave, Modi to hold bilateral talks at SCO, and more

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday a mass burial site has been found in the city of Izium following the re-capture of the areas last weekend. In Samarkand, Uzbekistan, India will hold bilateral talks with Russia, Iran and Uzbekistan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.

Mass grave with over 400 bodies found in Izium in Kharkiv region, says Ukraine

The mass grave had more than 440 bodies, including some people killed by shelling and air strikes. The Russian forces had been using it as a logistics hub in the Kharkiv region. They left behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment.

PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Iran, Russia and Uzbekistan today

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi will hold bilateral talks with Russia, Iran and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

White House says Biden to meet with relatives of two Americans jailed in Russia

The White House has said that US President Joe Biden plans to meet with family members of basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan that are currently in jail in Russia.

King Charles III to attend a remembrance service for Queen in Wales today

King Charles III and the Queen Consort will be making their first visit to Wales on Friday. Thousands of people are expected to join the crowds at Cardiff Castle. The royal couple will attend a remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II at Llandaff Cathedral.

Tesla CEO accuses Twitter of security lapses in court filing

A court filing has revealed that billionaire Elon Musk has accused Twitter Inc of fraud by concealing serious flaws in the social media company's data security.

Roger Federer announces retirement: Unbelievable milestones in tennis legend's career

Roger Federer, one of the biggest names in world tennis, has announced his retirement. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has achieved a number of massive milestones.

'Where the Crawdads Sing' movie review: A tremendous waste of Daisy Edgar-Jones

The story of 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is about Kya (Edgar-Jones), a girl who was abandoned by her family when very young and grew up alone in a shack deep in a South Carolina marsh. Her father was abusive and violent, and her traumatised mother one day just left. Her siblings followed one by one.

Study reveals how rings of Saturn were formed





A new study, published in the prestigious journal Science, reveals how the rings of Saturn were formed. After getting a little too close to the gas giant, an icy moon they named Chrysalis broke up between 100-200 million years ago.

Slovenia: Family buries wrong man after identity mix-up by care home

A family in Slovenia buried the wrong man due to an identity mix-up by a care home in the European country. Following the alleged funeral of their grandfather, the family discovered that it was him but another man of the same age and from the same care home in Slovenia's eastern town of Zidani Most.

New citizenship law has reduced British Muslims to second-class citizens: Think tank

A report by a UK think tank has claimed that a new law enforced by the parliament, which has the power to revoke the citizenship of British people without prior notice, has reduced British Muslims to "second class" citizens.