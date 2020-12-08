Morning news brief: UK begins vaccination, aliens on earth and more

In what is perhaps the most critical development in the worldwide search for a shot, Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. President Donald Trump is aware of aliens from outer space and was about to disclose their existence before being stopped. Start your day with WION's news brief.



'Beginning of the end' for pandemic: Britain begins roll-out of Pfizer's drug to the public



Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorisation for Indian Covid-19 vaccine; expert panel to review





Aliens exist but in hiding, until mankind is ready, says ex-Israeli space head



Another one: Hiker finds a new metal monolith in the Netherlands



