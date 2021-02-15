Morning news brief: Trump's possible return to White House, another epidemic declared, and more

Myanmar army has once again blocked internet services in the country while the troops rally on streets to break several ongoing protests demanding an immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi. On the other hand, Guinea is preparing to battle another force, an Ebola epidemic, after three deaths were reported from the deadly virus.

Myanmar military blocks internet as troops fire to break up protest

Myanmar's military junta on Monday cut internet service and deployed troops around the country amid large scale protests as security forces fired to disperse demonstrations in the country's north.

New Zealand confirms first case of UK variant amid Auckland lockdown

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the highly-contagious strain first found in the UK was detected in Auckland which was put under a lockdown on Sunday.

Guinea declares Ebola 'epidemic' after three confirmed deaths

Guinea has declared an 'epidemic' situation as the country has recorded at least three deaths and seven cases of the Ebola virus.

Donald Trump hints at a political comeback