Myanmar military blocks internet as troops fire to break up protest

Myanmar's military junta on Monday cut internet service and deployed troops around the country amid large scale protests as security forces fired to disperse demonstrations in the country's north.

Watch:

NetBlocks said a "near-total internet shutdown is in effect in #Myanmar as of 1 am local time; real-time network data show national connectivity at just 14% of ordinary levels following state-ordered information blackout."

Myanmar troops fired tear gas at protesters in Myitkyina even as reports said at least five journalists monitoring the protest were detained. The crackdown by the military has been heavily criticised by the international community as UN rights envoy said the generals will be held accountable.

Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur for Myanmar said: "It's as if the generals have declared war on the people of Myanmar, these are signs of desperation. Attention generals: You WILL be held accountable."

The foreign ambassadors in Myanmar expressed concern over the incident while urging the military to refrain from violence against demonstrators. The US embassy warned of troop movements and possible "telecommunications interruptions" in Yangon.

Myanmar has witnessed escalated violence ever since the February 1 military coup in which pro-democracy leader and NLD party head Aung San Suu Kyi was detained in a morning raid. The whereabouts of Suu Kyi are still unknown even as the military has arrested several party leaders close to the Nobel Prize winner.

Protests have been going on in the country for over a week with demonstrators demanding a return to democracy and freedom for Suu Kyi.

The military had taken over the country after claiming the November election which was swept by the NLD was a result of voter fraud, an accusation which has been dismissed by the international community.