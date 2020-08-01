Morning News Brief: Trump wants TikTok sold, peaceful protests in Portland and more

'People die every day': Jair Bolsonaro asks Brazilians to 'face up to' coronavirus

'I knew I was going to catch it someday, as I think unfortunately nearly everyone here is going to catch it eventually. What are you afraid of? Face up to it,' Brazilian President said.

Trump plans to order sale of TikTok; Microsoft to step in: Reports

'TikTok has become the latest target, but we are not the enemy,' the CEO said.

US teenager arrested for masterminding massive Twitter hack

A Florida prosecutor identified the 17-year-old as Graham Clark of Tampa and charged him as an adult with 30 felony counts of fraud. Clark netted at least $100,000 from the scheme by using the celebrity accounts to solicit investments from unsuspecting Twitter users, state officials said.

Portland observes peaceful protests and no arrests as feds withdraw

This came few hours after the US President Donald Trump had openly criticised Brown for 'not doing her job'.

Gravitas: Ravana gets a role in the upcoming Sri Lankan election