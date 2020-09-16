Morning news brief: Trump updates on COVID vaccine, Yoshihide Suga to replace Abe and more

Coronavirus vaccine could be ready within 3-4 weeks: Donald Trump

"We're very close to having a vaccine. We're within weeks of getting it you know -- could be three weeks, four weeks," he said.

Japan: Yoshihide Suga to formally take up premiership, announce cabinet

Suga, a longtime aide and chief cabinet secretary under outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday won a landslide victory to take over the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Children from minority communities make up of 78% coronavirus deaths in US: CDC

As per this study, 78 per cent of the coronavirus-related deaths of the under 21 year olds, have been from minority communities.

Saudi Arabia will join UAE-Israel-Bahrain deal at 'right time', says Trump

The Saudi cabinet has stressed the need for a "just and comprehensive solution" to the Palestinian issue to resolve the conflict.

Iran is reportedly considering a plot to kill the US envoy to South Africa