Japan: Yoshihide Suga to formally take up premiership, announce cabinet

Japanese ruling party president Yoshihide Suga is all set to become the nation's next prime minister on Wednesday as Shinzo Abe ends his record-breaking tenure.

Suga, a longtime aide and chief cabinet secretary under outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday won a landslide victory to take over the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). He pledged to carry on many of Abe's programmes, including his signature "Abenomics" economic strategy.

Also read: Japan: After sweeping party poll, Yoshihide Suga reshuffles LDP leadership

He faces numerous challenges, including tackling COVID-19 while reviving a battered economy and dealing with a rapidly aging society, in which nearly a third of the population is older than 65.

Abe is ending his record-breaking tenure with a year left in his mandate, forced out by a recurrence of ulcerative colitis, a condition that has long plagued him.

Earlier, in a video posted on Twitter, he looked back at his record.

"Sadly, we were not able to achieve some goals," he said, in an apparent reference to his long-held desire to revise the pacifist constitution, something Suga does not seem eager to pursue. "However, we were able to take a shot at, and achieve, other divisive issues."

Also read| Japan: Yoshihide Suga wins party leadership race, headed for premiership

Abe and his cabinet resigned on Wednesday morning, paving the way for a vote in parliament in the early afternoon, which Suga is expected to easily win, given the ruling party's strong majority.

The 71-year-old has spent decades in politics, most recently as chief cabinet secretary, where he was known for pushing government policies through a sometimes intractable bureaucracy.

He has also been the face of the government, doggedly defending its policies as spokesman, including in sometimes testy exchanges with journalists.

Suga's background, as the son of a strawberry farmer father and schoolteacher mother, sets him apart from the many blue blood political elites in his party and the Japanese political scene.

But while he has championed some measures intended to help rural areas like his hometown in northern Japan's Akita, his political views remain largely a mystery.