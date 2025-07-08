/Morning news brief: Trump slaps fresh tariffs; Texas flash flood updates and more

Donald Trump's tariff war is back: In the first list of countries, he has imposed tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan, South Korea. The highest rate of 40 per cent has been imposed on Myanmar and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.



The death toll from the devastating floods that swept through central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend climbed past 100 on Monday (Jul 7), as search crews continued to scour rivers and debris for missing people swept away by torrents of water.

Meanwhile, Trump is pushing for Gaza easefire even as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that he doesn't care about statehood of Palestine.



Even as Trump continues to push for an end to the war, Netanyahu's remarks showed little room for concessions. The Israeli PM ruled out any arrangement that would lead to full Palestinian statehood. "Now, people will say it's not a complete state; it's not a state. We don't care," he said.



Having become the second South Africa batter to slam a Test triple hundred after Hashim Amla, Mulder was all set to break the all-time record for the highest individual Test score as lunch was taken at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

