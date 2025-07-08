/Trump slaps fresh tariffs on THESE nations as TARIFF WAR begins again - here's how countries can SKIP it

Donald Trump's tariff war is back: In the first list of countries, he has imposed tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan, South Korea. The highest rate of 40 per cent has been imposed on Myanmar and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.
US President Donald Trump on Monday (July 7) announced fresh tariffs on 14 countries, including South Korea and Japan. The POTUS shared signed tariff letters for these countries on his Truth Social platform. In the fresh round of tariffs, the highest rate of 40 per cent has been imposed on Myanmar and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. Japan and South Korea were the first countries named in the list with 25 per cent tariff each. In each of these letters, Trump warned of retaliatory measures if the concerned country increases its tariff against the US. These tariffs would come into effect from August 1 this year.
"If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by will be added onto the tariffs that we charge," wrote Trump. “The deficit is a major threat to our economy and indeed our national security,” the US President added. The fresh list of tariffs comes two months after the US President announced 'Liberation Day tariffs' on US trade partners, claiming that unfair trade practices have been taking place and the US has been at the receiving end of it. He later paused the tariffs for 90 days, giving a window to nations to negotiate. In this 90-day period, he has hinted several times that the US and India are on the verge of signing the trade deal and has also announced a deal with China.
Even as the POTUS imposed fresh tariffs, he added he would remain open to discussions and negotiations. “I would say firm, but not 100% firm. If they call up and they say we'd like to do something a different way, we're going to be open to that,” Trump answered when asked if the deadline for the tariffs was firm. Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt was also asked why the President chose Japan and South Korea as first targets. Leavitt responded, “It was the president’s prerogative. Those are the countries he chose.”