/Trump slaps fresh tariffs on THESE nations as TARIFF WAR begins again - here's how countries can SKIP it

US President Donald Trump on Monday (July 7) announced fresh tariffs on 14 countries, including South Korea and Japan. The POTUS shared signed tariff letters for these countries on his Truth Social platform. In the fresh round of tariffs, the highest rate of 40 per cent has been imposed on Myanmar and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. Japan and South Korea were the first countries named in the list with 25 per cent tariff each. In each of these letters, Trump warned of retaliatory measures if the concerned country increases its tariff against the US. These tariffs would come into effect from August 1 this year.

"If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by will be added onto the tariffs that we charge," wrote Trump. “The deficit is a major threat to our economy and indeed our national security,” the US President added. The fresh list of tariffs comes two months after the US President announced 'Liberation Day tariffs' on US trade partners, claiming that unfair trade practices have been taking place and the US has been at the receiving end of it. He later paused the tariffs for 90 days, giving a window to nations to negotiate. In this 90-day period, he has hinted several times that the US and India are on the verge of signing the trade deal and has also announced a deal with China.

Countries on which Donald Trump imposed tariffs

Japan: 25%

South Korea: 25%

Lao People's Democratic Republic: 40%

Myanmar: 40%

Cambodia: 36%

Thailand: 36%

Bangladesh: 35%

Republic of Serbia: 35%

Indonesia: 32%

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 30%

South Africa: 30%

Kazakhstan: 25%

Malaysia: 25%

Republic of Tunisia: 25%

How can countries skip the tariffs?