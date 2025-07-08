/'Lara deserves to keep his record': Wiaan Mulder reflects on shocking decision to declare at unbeaten 367

South Africa captain Wiaan Mulder was close to scripting history in the second Test match against Zimbabwe on Monday (July 7) as he threatened to break Brian Lara’s all-time record for the highest individual score in a Test innings. However, Mulder’s shocking decision to declare at unbeaten 367 saw Lara’s record remain intact leaving the cricket fraternity in disbelief. After the end of the play on Day 2, Mulder reflected on his decision and respected Lara’s legacy.

Mulder reflects decision to declare

“I think respecting the game is really important; letting someone like Lara keep his record," Mulder said after the end of Day 2. "He's one of the greatest to ever have played the game, so he deserves that. And, yeah, I think we're still in a great position to win the game, and that's all that matters."

Mulder stuns cricket fraternity

Having become the second South Africa batter to slam a Test triple hundred after Hashim Amla, Mulder was all set to break the all-time record for the highest individual Test score as lunch was taken at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. At that time, Mulder was batting an unbeaten 367 while South Africa were 626/5.

However, the umpires were notified by South Africa that they wouldn’t continue to bat and declare their innings. This meant Mulder remained unbeaten on 367, 33 runs shy of joining Lara in scoring 400 runs in a single Test match innings.

This means he now seats fifth on the list of batters with the highest individual Test score after Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden and Mahela Jayawardene.

Highest individual scores in a Test innings

1. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 400* Runs vs England

2. Matthew Hayden (Australia) – 380 Runs vs Zimbabwe

3. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 375 Runs vs England

4. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 374 Runs vs South Africa

5. Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) – 367* Runs vs Zimbabwe