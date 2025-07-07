/From Wiaan Mulder to Don Bradman, 5 highest individual scores in away Tests

From Wiaan Mulder to Don Bradman, here is a look at the five highest individual scores in away Tests after South Africa took the spot by breaking Hanif Mohammad's 67-year-old record. The list also features Wally Hammond and Mark Taylor as well.
Having become the second South Africa batter to slam a Test triple hundred after Hashim Amla in Bulawayo in July 2025, Mulder was all set to break the all-time record for the highest individual Test score as lunch was taken. At that time, Mulder was batting an unbeaten 367 runs, becoming the highest run scorer in an innings of an away Test match.
Pakistan batter Hanif Mohammad scored 337 runs against West Indies in Barbados in 1958, a record which stood for 67 long years. This innings came after Pakistan were forced to follow-on as they were bowled out for 106 in their first innings.
English batter Wally Hammond scored an unbeaten 336 against New Zealand in Aukland in 1933, a record for most runs by an away batter in a Test innings before Hanif Mohammad overtook it in 1958. Hammond also scored the fastest triple hundred in that match against New Zealand.
Australia captain Mark Taylor scored an unbeaten 334 against Pakistan in Peshawar in 1998, becoming joint-top scorer for the nation in a Test match innings. The record was eventually broken by Matthew Hayden in October 2003 against Zimbabwe.
Aussie great Sir Don Bradman scored 334 runs against England at Headingley in 1930, in one of the best Test innings at that time. This was also Bradman’s highest Test individual score in a Test match innings while he would score another triple ton at the same venue in 1934.