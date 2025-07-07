From Brian Lara to Wiaan Mulder: 5 captains with highest individual scores in Test cricket history

South Africa batter Wiaan Mulder on 7 July 2025 joined an elite list of players against Zimbabwe as he became the captain with highest Test score in an innings. Mulder joined the likes of Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene as we take a look at the elite list.
West Indies legend Brian Lara made history on April 12, 2004, when he scored an unbeaten 400 runs against England.
This remains the highest individual score in Test cricket. During his incredible innings, Lara hit 43 fours and 4 sixes.
Even after many years, this record still stands.
Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene played one of the best Test innings in 2006 when he scored 374 runs against South Africa in Colombo.
Out of his 34 Test centuries, this one stands out the most. Only Brian Lara has scored has more runs in a single Test innings as a skipper.
Wiaan Mulder on Monday (July 7) made history against Zimbabwe by becoming the first player to score a triple century on his Test captaincy debut. He also becomes the second South African to score a triple century in Tests after Hashim Amla's 311.
Former Australian captain Mark Taylor is fourth on the list of captains with highest individual Test scores. He made 334 runs against Pakistan in Peshawar in 1998.
In the second innings he added 92 more runs and end the match with a total of 426 runs.
England’s Graham Gooch played one of the greatest Test innings at Lord’s against India in 1990.
He scored 333 runs from 485 balls in the first innings and it remains one of the most memorable performances in English Test cricket history.