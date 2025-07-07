LOGIN
5 Highest individual scores in a Test innings - Wiaan Mulder joins elite

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 17:06 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 17:06 IST

Here is a look at the five highest individual scores in a Test innings as South African Wiaan Mulder joins an elite list of Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene and Matthew Hayden.

1. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 400* Runs vs England
(Photograph: AFP)

Brian Lara famously scored an unbeaten 400 against England in April 2004 as the West Indies great became the first batter to reach the improbable mark. Lara’s record stands unbeaten for more than two decades with Mulder opting to declare the innings before reaching the 400-run mark.

(Photograph: AFP)

Australian batter Matthew Hayden scored 380 runs against Zimbabwe in October 2003, becoming the highest individual scorer in Tests. However, the record lasted barely six months before Lara took the top spot.

(Photograph: AFP)

In April 1994, Lara scored 375 runs against England at the same ground where he would score 400 runs at St John's. He leapfrogged then West Indies great Gary Sobers for highest individual score in a Test match, which was scored in 1958.

(Photograph: AFP)

Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene scored 374 runs against South Africa in July 2006 in Colombo before getting out. He along with Kumar Sangakkara stitched the highest partnership in Test cricket, a record yet to be breached.

(Photograph: X/Cricket South Africa)

Having become the second South Africa batter to slam a Test triple hundred after Hashim Amla in Bulawayo in July 2025, Mulder was all set to break the all-time record for the highest individual Test score as lunch was taken. At that time, Mulder was batting an unbeaten 367 while South Africa were 626/5 when the visitors decided to declare.

