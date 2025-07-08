/Trump pushes for Gaza ceasefire at White House dinner, Netanyahu says ‘we don’t care’ about Palestinian statehood

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Jul 7) said that he had nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, presenting the Republican leader with a letter he sent to the Nobel Peace Prize committee. The show of diplomatic camaraderie comes as Trump hosted a White House dinner where he pressed Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza, now approaching its second year. This was Netanyahu’s third visit to Washington since Trump returned to office and came as indirect ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued in Qatar.

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

"He's forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other," said Netanyahu at the dinner with Trump at the White House. Trump is known for complaining about perceived bias and how he gets overlooked by the Norwegian Nobel Committee despite his many Nobel Peace Prize nominations. The leader has claimed credit for mediating the conflict between India and Pakistan – a claim rejected by New Delhi, Serbia, and Kosovo. He has also demanded credit for "keeping peace" between Egypt and Ethiopia and brokering the Abraham Accords.

What happened at the White House dinner?

As per AFP, the two leaders sat across a long formal table, trading pleasantries in front of reporters as Trump insisted progress was being made. "I don't think there is a hold up. I think things are going along very well," Trump said when asked what was preventing a breakthrough. He also expressed confidence that Hamas was ready to negotiate an end to the conflict. "They want to meet and they want to have that ceasefire," Trump said when asked if clashes with Israeli troops might derail peace talks.

Even as Trump continues to push for an end to the bloodshed, Netanyahu's remarks showed little room for concessions. The Israeli PM ruled out any arrangement that would lead to full Palestinian statehood. "Now, people will say it's not a complete state; it's not a state. We don't care," he said.

Qatar talks continue

The meeting in Washington coincided with a second day of indirect ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar. Representatives from both sides were reportedly in separate rooms in the same building, according to sources familiar with the talks.

Despite the diplomatic overtures, negotiations in Doha ended Monday with "no breakthrough", a Palestinian official told AFP. Talks are expected to resume later this week.