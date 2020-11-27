Morning news brief: Trump lays down condition to leave office, AstraZeneca's new trial and more

Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to undergo new global trials

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will undergo a new global trial as questions remain of the claims whether it could protect up to 90 per cent of people | READ MORE

Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

Donald Trump has said he'd leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden | READ MORE

Biden to face crucial test over access to sensitive information as he transitions into power

US President-elect Joe Biden and his team will soon face a crucial test as they begin transitioning into power | READ MORE

From begger to lawyer, Nisha aspires to become Pakistan's first transgender judge

Life has not been easy for Nisha Rao, a lawyer in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi | READ MORE

Sudan's last democratically elected PM dies of Covid-19

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's last democratically elected leader and the great-grandson of the messianic figure who fought the British in the 19th century, has died of Covid-19. He was being treated in the United Arab Emirates | READ MORE

China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine

China on Friday said it would impose anti-dumping measures on Australian wine, in a further ramping up of tensions between Beijing and Canberra | READ MORE