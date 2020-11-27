Morning news brief: Trump lays down condition to leave office, AstraZeneca's new trial and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Nov 27, 2020, 09.28 AM(IST) Nov 27, 2020, 09.34 AM(IST)

Trump and Covid vaccine Photograph:( WION )

Incumbent US president Donald Trump has finally laid down the condition to leave the White House. And the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is set to undergo a new global trial. Follow this and more, and start your day with WION's morning news brief.

Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to undergo new global trials

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will undergo a new global trial as questions remain of the claims whether it could protect up to 90 per cent of people | READ MORE

Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

Donald Trump has said he'd leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden | READ MORE

Biden to face crucial test over access to sensitive information as he transitions into power

US President-elect Joe Biden and his team will soon face a crucial test as they begin transitioning into power | READ MORE

From begger to lawyer, Nisha aspires to become Pakistan's first transgender judge

Life has not been easy for Nisha Rao, a lawyer in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi | READ MORE

Sudan's last democratically elected PM dies of Covid-19

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's last democratically elected leader and the great-grandson of the messianic figure who fought the British in the 19th century, has died of Covid-19. He was being treated in the United Arab Emirates | READ MORE

China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine

China on Friday said it would impose anti-dumping measures on Australian wine, in a further ramping up of tensions between Beijing and Canberra | READ MORE

