Biden to face crucial test over access to sensitive information as he transitions into power

US President-elect Joe Biden and his team will soon face a crucial test as they begin transitioning into power.

They will have to decide whether to share transcripts of presidential calls with foreign leaders to a broad, security clearance-holding audience, or maintain a lockdown on official transcripts of the calls and other highly sensitive information.

The said curbs were imposed by the Trump administration over concerns they might be leaked.

Notably no decisions have been made about how these sensitive material will be handled when the President-elect takes office on January 20.

Biden is set to begin receiving Presidential Daily Briefings on Monday, a courtesy that is traditionally given to the president-elect, which was delayed by nearly four weeks because of Trump's refusal to concede defeat.

The Biden team will be given access to a secret server containing sensitive information related to President Donald Trump's more controversial conversations with foreign leaders on a need-to-know basis.

On their part, the Trump administration is prepared to share any information that they deem to be relevant to their future decision-making process.

According to CNN, the disclosure last year of a complaint by an unidentified whistleblower revealed concerns among White House officials over alleged attempts by the administration to "lock down" access to internal information.

The information included the President's July 2019 discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- which triggered the hearings that led to Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives.