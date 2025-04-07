US President Donald Trump said Sunday that violent falls in American and global markets showed the "medicine" of his trade tariff barrage was working. In other news, Aid cuts by wealthy countries could be at risk of dying during pregnancy and childbirth, says a UN report.

Trump says 'sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something' as markets tumble

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that violent falls in American and global markets showed the "medicine" of his trade tariff barrage was working.

WHO warns reduced aid could have 'pandemic-like effect' leading to pregnancy deaths

Aid cuts by wealthy countries could be at risk of dying during pregnancy and childbirth, says a UN report. The most vulnerable are pregnant women in conflict zones, as the risk is much higher given the healthcare system is crippled and it's dependent on countries sending in aid, could lead to a 'pandemic-like effect'.

Heatwave warning issued in Delhi by IMD till April 9, yellow alert sounded

A yellow alert has been sounded in the national capital of Delhi by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as it forecasts a heatwave in the city till Wednesday (Apr 9). The IMD has forecast mainly clear sky with heatwave for Monday.

Canadian PM Mark Carney visits temple on Ram Navami with aim to woo Hindu voters

Days before polls in Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined the Hindu community at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto for Ram Navami celebrations. He extended his warm wishes for the festival.

WATCH | Signal secret chat group: How Waltz added Goldberg to Signal chat