A yellow alert has been sounded in the national capital of Delhi by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as it forecasts a heatwave in the city till Wednesday (Apr 9). The IMD has forecast mainly clear sky with heatwave for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 41 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Advertisment

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday (Apr 6), which is 3.1 notches above the seasonal average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature of national capital was 18.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 notch below the seasonal average. Meanwhile, the relative humidity oscillated between 43 per cent and 27 per cent. The air quality was in the 'poor' category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 209 at 4 pm, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'

Read More | IMD's scorching summer, heatwave warning comes with a huge price tag and less 'chai'. Here's why

Advertisment

Additionally, a majority of the northern plain areas, including those in Rajasthan, Haryana Chandigarh, and Punjab, are expected to reel under a heatwave for the next four to five days, as per IMD.

What is the meaning of 'yellow alert'?

The IMD uses four colour-coded warnings: green, yellow, orange, and red. Yellow alert is an early warning signal showing that severe weather conditions are to be expected and may affect day-to-day activities. In the context of heatwave, when a yellow alert is sounded, heat is tolerable but it can trigger moderate health concerns for vulnerable infants, elderly, and people with chronic diseases, as per multiple reports quoting health officials.

Advertisment

Read More | Australia's warmest March on record; record heat driven by global warming & weather patterns

Why are the summers getting hotter?

Climate change is one of the main culprits, but another major cause, especially for those of us living in metropolitan cities like Delhi, is 'urbanisation,' as per experts.

Read More | AI’s impact on environment and inequality dominates global summit in Paris

Swati Herkal, Environmental Socialist and member of the Rotary Club of Wai, Maharashtra said, "Most cities also don't have much greenery. Trees help cool the air, but many green areas have been lost to construction." She added that skyscrapers and crowded areas "block wind, so hot air stays trapped" and "cars, air conditioners, and other machines release heat, making cities even hotter."Cement and plastic on the ground make it hard to grow plants, reducing natural cooling."

New Delhi: IMD predicts rise in temperatures on April 7-8

(With inputs from agencies)