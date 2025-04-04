India has some heated times ahead, quite literally. Recently, on Monday (Mar 31), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the alarming warning that the nation will probably experience hotter-than-usual temperatures between the months of April and June.

The weather agency, in its warning, said that most parts of the country — across central, eastern, and northwestern regions — would see a higher-than-normal number of heatwave days.

Old news?

While the hotter summer may seem like nothing new -every year we end up experiencing temperatures a little higher than the previous year - it definitely is a cause for concern.

WION connected with an Environmental Socialist to bring you information on why you need to be concerned beyond the increased Air conditioning bills.

Prices to go up

According to Swati Herkal, Environmental Socialist and member of Rotary club of Wai, Maharashtra, thanks to the rising temperatures, the prices of many daily use items, including food, would likely go up.

Herkal said that the hotter weather can severely affect crops, especially the food crops india consumes daily. What's more, it can lead to a water shortage, which ultimately affects the soil and subsequently the food crops.

"Too much heat can spoil crops like wheat, pulses, and vegetables, especially if heat comes early in the season," she said, adding "Hot weather causes water to evaporate faster, putting more pressure on irrigation".

"Warm weather helps pests and crop diseases grow faster, which can hurt harvests."

Your evening (and morning tea) is at risk too

Not only your "daal roti" it can also affect your chai-coffee (tea-coffee).

Hotter summers can lead to problems like heat stroke for cattle, warns Herkal.

"Cattle and other animals produce less milk and can fall sick in extreme heat," she noted.

Why are the summers getting hotter?

Any one thing cannot be blamed for the heat. Climate change is one of the main culprits, but another major cause, especially for those of us living in metropolitan cities like Delhi, is 'Urbanisation,' said the expert.

Turns out cities make heat worse, and the pace at which they're growing it'll only add to the heat.

Our "concrete jungles" - roads, buildings, and glass surfaces- "absorb heat during the day and release it at night, keeping cities warmer than villages".

Most cities also don't have much greenery. "Trees help cool the air, but many green areas have been lost to construction," notes Herkal.

On top of that outs sky scrapers and crowded areas "block wind, so hot air stays trapped". Along with this our "cars, air conditioners, and other machines release heat, making cities even hotter," she notes.

"Cement and plastic on the ground make it hard to grow plants, reducing natural cooling."

So, what can we do?

This warning from IMD is not just about the weather—it’s a signal that climate change is affecting us all. Cities, farmers, and common people are all at risk.

Herkal stated that all of us "need to act quickly—by planting more trees, using water carefully, building green spaces, and preparing for emergencies."

"Only then can we reduce the impact of heat and protect our health, food, and future," she remarked.