US President Donald Trump acknowledged his ally Elon Musk's potential conflicts of interest for the first time on Friday (Mar 21) and said that the DOGE chief should not be allowed to see top-secret plans for any war with China.

Advertisment

NASA has dropped its longstanding commitment to land the first woman and person of colour on the moon. The space agency has taken this step in response to President Donald Trump's directives to shut down diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices at US federal agencies.

England all-rounder Sam Curran recently shared his experience of spending time with legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, highlighting his stress-free and approachable nature.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Trump makes rare admission on Musk’s conflicts of interest, says 'wouldn’t show' businessman China war plans

Advertisment

US President Donald Trump acknowledged his ally Elon Musk's potential conflicts of interest for the first time on Friday (Mar 21) and said that the DOGE chief should not be allowed to see top-secret plans for any war with China.

NASA drops plans to land first woman, person of colour on Moon After Trump’s DEI order

NASA has dropped its longstanding commitment to land the first woman and person of colour on the moon. The space agency has taken this step in response to President Donald Trump's directives to shut down diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices at US federal agencies.

MS Dhoni’s hotel room is always open for teammates to play FIFA, discuss cricket, reveals Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran recently shared his experience of spending time with legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, highlighting his stress-free and approachable nature. Speaking to former England captain Nasser Hussain on the Sky Cricket Podcast, Curran described how Dhoni’s aura continues to captivate players and fans alike.

Alien or mermaid? Creepy figure with human-like head and fins baffles Kent beachgoers

People at a beach in Kent, United Kingdom were baffled to see a creepy figure that looked like a skeleton but with strange fins. It was covered in gold colour and appeared like the remains of a mermaid.

WATCH | US President Trump unveils new F-47 fighter jet to replace F-22 raptors