England all-rounder Sam Curran recently shared his experience of spending time with legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, highlighting his stress-free and approachable nature. Speaking to former England captain Nasser Hussain on the Sky Cricket Podcast, Curran described how Dhoni’s aura continues to captivate players and fans alike.

Recalling a memorable moment, Curran said, “The other night, I was batting with MS and Jadeja (Ravindra Jadeja) at 11:30 in the evening, just smacking balls everywhere under the lights. I thought, where else in the world would you do this? All the local players just sit and watch MS. His calmness, the big moments he has been involved in—he never seems to panic. He never really shows too much emotion.”

'He is always mobbed by fans'

Curran also spoke about Dhoni’s off-field camaraderie, noting how the CSK legend keeps his hotel room open for teammates to play FIFA, discuss cricket, and spend time together. Due to his immense popularity, stepping out in public often leads to him getting mobbed by fans.

As CSK prepares to begin their IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk Stadium, Dhoni is set to play another season, chasing his sixth title under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. While speculation continues about whether this will be his final IPL season, CSK retained him as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore under the IPL's revised retention rules.

Since retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has only featured in the IPL. In the 2024 season, he played 11 innings, scoring 161 runs at a staggering strike rate of 220 and an average of 53.66, often finishing games for CSK. Across his IPL career, he has amassed 5,243 runs in 264 matches, with a strike rate of 137.53 and 24 half-centuries, cementing his status as one of the tournament’s greatest players.

(With inputs from agencies)