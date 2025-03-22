The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to begin on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

Ahead of the tournament, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh spoke about the fierce rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

"CSK vs MI is like India vs Pakistan in the IPL. Their fans are deeply passionate, and both teams have had legendary players over the years. If you beat CSK, your team is in the headlines, and the same goes for MI. It’s a high-pressure, high-intensity match that is always thrilling to watch," Harbhajan said.

'Riyan is one to watch'

The IPL veteran also expressed his admiration for Rajasthan Royals' young star Riyan Parag, who has been appointed captain in the absence of Sanju Samson.

"Every season, we see young players making an impact. Riyan Parag is one to watch—he has immense talent, and now, as Rajasthan Royals captain, he has a great opportunity to prove himself. I also want to see how the new young spinners perform this season, especially in terms of their mindset," he added.

The rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings remains one of the biggest attractions of the IPL. Fans are eagerly waiting to see MS Dhoni back in yellow, with their last encounter being a memorable one—CSK defeated MI by 20 runs. Rohit Sharma's century went in vain as Matheesha Pathirana's four-wicket haul earned him the Player of the Game award. Interestingly, Dhoni’s explosive 20 runs off just four balls turned out to be the exact margin of victory.

As IPL 2025 kicks off, all eyes will once again be on the biggest clash of the tournament—CSK vs MI.