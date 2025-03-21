India and former RCB seamer Mohammed Siraj recalled an emotional bond he shared with his previous IPL franchise and veteran batter Virat Kohli. Siraj claims Virat backed and retained him during his tough times. After spending several seasons at RCB, the IPL team decided against retaining Siraj ahead of the impending season, with the Indian quick claiming to be heartbroken over separation. Ahead of the 18th edition starting on Saturday, Siraj shared insights of his new spell with Gujarat Titans.

Advertisment

Siraj joined RCB seven years ago in 2018, later making his India debut across longer formats, all under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. Recalling how, despite his lean patch during that one period, Kohli retained him, Siraj said his career path only went upward after that, generously thanking the veteran cricketer for his unwavering support.

Also read | IPL 2025: KL Rahul to miss Delhi Capitals' first two games for personal reasons - Report

“To be honest, Virat Kohli has a huge hand in my career. He has backed me in my bad times—2018 and 2019—he supported me, he even retained me, and after that, my performance and graph went up. He has been very supportive. It has been very emotional for me to leave RCB. Let's see what happens when I come against RCB. The match is on April 2,” Siraj said in a chat with ANI.

Advertisment

Siraj left RCB as their third-highest wicket-taker, picking 83 wickets from 87 matches, with his best of 4/21. His performance peaked in 2023, where he picked 19 wickets in 14 games, averaging 19.74 and an economy of 7.50. However, despite such performances, Siraj failed to put his hands on the IPL trophy.

Siraj at GT

At the mega IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah late last year, former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) won the bid for Siraj, bagging his services for $1.4 million (INR 12.25 crore).

Advertisment

Speaking of his new spell at GT, Siraj said, “My training is going very well with all the pacers in my team, and our bowling unit knows how to plan and execute. I am feeling very pleasant training with them all, teammates, and especially being here in Gujarat Titans.”

15 seconds of pure 𝑀𝑖𝑦𝑎𝑛 𝑚𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑐🔥 pic.twitter.com/2jfdpa8XX6 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 20, 2025

Meanwhile, at GT, Siraj has an elite pace attack to rub shoulders with, with the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee alongside the India pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Kulwant Khejroliya, among a few.

Gujarat will host the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in their tournament opener on Tuesday (Mar 25).

(With inputs from agencies)